Foresight collaborates with Japanese Tier One supplier for automotive industry
Jan. 31, 2022 8:47 AM ETForesight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) trades 4% higher premarket after it signed a joint proof of concept project with the American division of a leading Japanese Tier One supplier for the automotive industry.
- The project consists of technological evaluation and testing of predefined simulated and real-life scenarios.
- "We are excited to see increased interest in our unique technology from the automotive industry, as more companies that have evaluated our QuadSight prototype system choose to proceed to POC projects with us," CEO Haim Siboni commented.
- QuadSight's vision system prototype's successful evaluation was completed in March 2021.
- The company's solution can be readily deployed in vehicles equipped with Level 2 and Level 2 plus autonomy systems, without requiring additional hardware and design changes.