Nasdaq Fund Network's 529 plan share classes surge 68% in 2021
Jan. 31, 2022 8:49 AM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) added 555 new 529 plan share classes to the Nasdaq Fund Network in 2021, a 68% increase and more than double than any previous Y/Y gain, the company says.
- Note that the Nasdaq Fund Network provides searchable ticker symbols and daily pricing, which allow more transparency into 529 savings plans.
- The company also added six state plans to the fund network last year. Currently over 1,300 529 plan share classes are registered on Nasdaq Fund Network, covering 12 states.
- And to increase product awareness further, Nasdaq Fund Network partnered with ISS Market Intelligence to publish a quarterly 529 Scorecard for the top-performing 529 funds for each state plan.
- Previously, (Jan. 26) Nasdaq announced a $325M accelerated buyback deal.