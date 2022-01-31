Taysha posts data from high dose cohort for TSHA-120 in giant axonal neuropathy
Jan. 31, 2022 8:49 AM ETTaysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Announcing the data for high dose cohort of TSHA-120 in rare inherited disease, giant axonal neuropathy, Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) noted that the experimental therapy led to clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in patient outcomes.
- The high dose cohort of 3.5x1014 total vg led to a 5-point improvement in the change in the rate of decline in MFM32 score by year 1, compared to natural history decline of 8 points, the company said. 32-item Motor Function Measure (MFM32) is a key measure used to assess the functional abilities of patients with neuromuscular diseases.
- Across all therapeutic dose cohorts, there was a 7-point improvement in the rate of decline in MFM32 score by year 1, compared to natural history decline of 8 points.
- By year 3, the mean change in MFM32 was a 10-point improvement for all therapeutic dose cohorts, compared to the estimated natural history decline of 24 points.
- RA Session II, CEO of Taysha (TSHA), says that the data could support the future regulatory path for TSHA-120 as the company finalizes its commercial strategy targeting an estimated 5,000 patients in the addressable markets.
- “The totality of data generated by TSHA-120 to date support our plans to engage with major regulatory agencies in order to discuss pathways for registration, and we look forward to providing a regulatory update later this year,” he said.
- In contrast with the Strong Buy recommendation for Taysha (TSHA) on Wall Street, Seeking Alpha Quant rating indicates a Strong Sell recommendation for the stock.