Veru rises 4% on FDA fast track designation for sabizabulin to treat COVID-19
Jan. 31, 2022 8:51 AM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Veru's (NASDAQ:VERU) sabizabulin was granted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's fast track designation to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
- A phase 3 sabizabulin COVID-19 study to treat hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 disease who are at high risk for ARDS is being conducted in the U.S, Mexico, South America, and Europe.
- Clinical results are expected H1 2022.
- "We strongly believe that sabizabulin with its anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties and a favorable safety profile can be that greatly needed oral therapy for hospitalized COVID-19 patients with serious illness," said Chairman, President and CEO Mitchell Steiner.
- VERU +4.43% premarket to $4.95