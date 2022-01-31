Veru rises 4% on FDA fast track designation for sabizabulin to treat COVID-19

  • Veru's (NASDAQ:VERU) sabizabulin was granted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's fast track designation to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
  • A phase 3 sabizabulin COVID-19 study to treat hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 disease who are at high risk for ARDS is being conducted in the U.S, Mexico, South America, and Europe.
  • Clinical results are expected H1 2022.
  • "We strongly believe that sabizabulin with its anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties and a favorable safety profile can be that greatly needed oral therapy for hospitalized COVID-19 patients with serious illness," said Chairman, President and CEO Mitchell Steiner.
  • VERU +4.43% premarket to $4.95
