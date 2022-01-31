Gamida Cell provides key program updates and 2022 outlook

  • Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) announces key program and business updates.
  • Following the recent receipt of positive Type B meeting correspondence from the FDA, the company will initiate a rolling BLA submission for omidubicel for patients with blood cancers in need of a stem cell transplant, in Q1 2022 and plans to complete the full BLA submission in H1 2022.
  • In parallel with the planned BLA submission, GMDA will evaluate alternatives for the commercialization of omidubicel, including potential U.S. or global partnerships.
  • With the objective of extending cash runway into mid-2023, Gamida Cell is reducing operating expenses primarily by implementing a workforce reduction of ~10% and delaying other hiring and planned spending in 2022.
  • The company expects to initiate Phase 1/2 clinical study of GDA-201 in patients with follicular and diffuse large B-cell lymphomas in 2022.
  • Gamida Cell plans to report its Q4 and FY 2021 financial results on March 16, 2022.
