Gamida Cell provides key program updates and 2022 outlook
Jan. 31, 2022 8:51 AM ETGamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) announces key program and business updates.
- Following the recent receipt of positive Type B meeting correspondence from the FDA, the company will initiate a rolling BLA submission for omidubicel for patients with blood cancers in need of a stem cell transplant, in Q1 2022 and plans to complete the full BLA submission in H1 2022.
- In parallel with the planned BLA submission, GMDA will evaluate alternatives for the commercialization of omidubicel, including potential U.S. or global partnerships.
- With the objective of extending cash runway into mid-2023, Gamida Cell is reducing operating expenses primarily by implementing a workforce reduction of ~10% and delaying other hiring and planned spending in 2022.
- The company expects to initiate Phase 1/2 clinical study of GDA-201 in patients with follicular and diffuse large B-cell lymphomas in 2022.
- Gamida Cell plans to report its Q4 and FY 2021 financial results on March 16, 2022.
- GMDA shares up 1% premarket at $2.96.