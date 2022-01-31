Uniti Group announces dark fiber sale to infrastructure provider

  • Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) has been selected by a leading network infrastructure provider to deliver high-capacity dark fiber connectivity to several key markets across the country.
  • The custom-designed dark fiber solution will include eight diverse segments spanning almost 2,000 route miles of metro and long-haul fiber, while connecting premier tier 1 and tier 2 markets from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic.
  • As part of this project, Uniti will also install five new regional colocation facilities along the routes, allowing for incremental colocation customers.
  • With addition of twelve new data center connections in Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, Uniti will add strategic on-net locations, providing more diversity and connectivity choices for its customers.
