Uniti Group announces dark fiber sale to infrastructure provider
Jan. 31, 2022 8:52 AM ETUniti Group Inc. (UNIT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) has been selected by a leading network infrastructure provider to deliver high-capacity dark fiber connectivity to several key markets across the country.
- The custom-designed dark fiber solution will include eight diverse segments spanning almost 2,000 route miles of metro and long-haul fiber, while connecting premier tier 1 and tier 2 markets from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic.
- As part of this project, Uniti will also install five new regional colocation facilities along the routes, allowing for incremental colocation customers.
- With addition of twelve new data center connections in Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, Uniti will add strategic on-net locations, providing more diversity and connectivity choices for its customers.