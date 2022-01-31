Best Buy looks attractive to Loop Capital due to metaverse potential

Loop Capital Markets reiterated its bullish view on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) ahead of the retailer's holiday quarter earnings report on confidence that the numbers will satisfy investors. The firm also called the emergence of metaverse technologies as a potential tailwind for Best Buy.

"While it is still unclear exactly what the Metaverse will entail, we left the conversation with a high degree of conviction whatever form it ultimately takes. Best Buy will be extremely well positioned to be a multi-year beneficiary given its market leadership position, existing supplier relationships, and omnichannel capabilities."

Best Buy (BBY) has outperformed the S&P 500 Index and broad retail ETFs so far in 2022 with a drop of 3.90%.

Best Buy (BBY) is due to report earnings at the beginning of March. Consensus estimates are for BBY to report revenue of $16.7B and EPS of $2.76.