NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) announce a memorandum of understanding to lay the foundation for a proposed joint venture to develop, install and operate a nationwide charging network for medium- and heavy-duty battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the U.S.

The companies say they plan to build a network of charging sites on critical freight routes along the east and west coasts and in Texas by 2026, leveraging existing infrastructure and amenities while adding complementary greenfield sites to fulfill anticipated customer demand.

Initial funding is expected to be comprised of ~$650M divided equally among the three parties, with first phase construction expected to begin next year.

"Working with Daimler Truck North America and BlackRock, we expect to accelerate the transformation of the transportation sector and make future investments in electrification upgrades, charging stations and renewables," NextEra Energy Resources President and CEO John Ketchum said.

NextEra shares sank to six-month lows last week on news of the surprise departure of Chairman and CEO Jim Robo.