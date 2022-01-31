Hudson Tech to supply reclaimed refrigerant to AprilAire for indoor air quality solutions

Jan. 31, 2022 8:57 AM ETHDSNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) and AprilAire have partnered to meet the requirements of the recently finalized California Air Resources Board (NASDAQ:CARB) Regulation Order for Reclaimed Refrigerant Use for Manufacturers of AC Equipment.
  • HDSN will supply reclaimed refrigerant to AprilAire for use in its range of healthy indoor air quality solutions.
  • AprilAire will be an early adopter leveraging HDSN's expertise in refrigerants, to incorporate reclaimed refrigerant into its products.
  • AprilAire will be the first Hudson OEM to meet the new CARB Regulation Order.
