PAE receives certification by International Aerospace Quality Group
Jan. 31, 2022 8:58 AM ETPAE Incorporated (PAE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
Global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) achieved the AS9100D standard established by the International Aerospace Quality Group.
This recognizes organizations that deliver products and services within aviation, space and defense fields by setting quality management system requirements.
Interim President and CEO Charlie Peiffer said the most recent certification puts company at the forefront of aerospace and aviation innovation.
- "The beginning of 2022 kicked off with PAE’s impressive AS9100D certification showing our continued dedication to leading the industry in aerospace and aviation,” Peiffer said. “Our performance excellence team has continued to make dynamic decisions to anticipate our customers’ comprehensive needs by accomplishing this certification within six months.”