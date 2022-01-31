Dosing underway in Viracta Therapeutics' Phase 1b/2 trial of Nana-val in EBV+ solid tumors

Jan. 31, 2022 8:58 AM ETViracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) announces that the first patient has been dosed in Phase 1b/2 trial of its all-oral combination product, Nana-val (nanatinostat and valganciclovir), in patients with EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (R/M NPC) and other advanced EBV+ solid tumors.
  • The trial is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of Nana-val alone and in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab.
  • The Phase 1b dose escalation portion is designed to evaluate safety and to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of Nana-val in patients with EBV+ R/M NPC.
  • In Phase 2, up to sixty patients will be randomized to receive Nana-val at the RP2D with or without pembrolizumab, to evaluate safety, overall response rate, and potential pharmacodynamic markers.
  • Additionally, patients with other advanced EBV+ solid tumors will be enrolled to receive Nana-val at the RP2D in a Phase 1b dose expansion cohort.
