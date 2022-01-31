NaturalShrimp expands commercial partnership with Gulf Seafood
Jan. 31, 2022 9:03 AM ETSHMPBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NaturalShrimp (OTCQB:SHMP) will continue its partnership with Gulf Seafood for live shrimp for the remainder of Q1.
- A three-month trial of the partnership began in Oct. with an agreement to deliver live shrimp that Gulf Seafood purchases, distributes and markets over the period.
- First deliveries were announced in Nov. Deliveries have continued to ramp into 2022 as a live packaging line was installed and tested at the LaCoste, Texas facility with live shrimp to be delivered to San Antonio, Houston and Dallas.
- “... we expect to start supplying customers directly from LaCoste in February.” said Gerald Easterling, CEO, NaturalShrimp.