NaturalShrimp expands commercial partnership with Gulf Seafood

Jan. 31, 2022 9:03 AM ETSHMPBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • NaturalShrimp (OTCQB:SHMP) will continue its partnership with Gulf Seafood for live shrimp for the remainder of Q1.
  • A three-month trial of the partnership began in Oct. with an agreement to deliver live shrimp that Gulf Seafood purchases, distributes and markets over the period.
  • First deliveries were announced in Nov. Deliveries have continued to ramp into 2022 as a live packaging line was installed and tested at the LaCoste, Texas facility with live shrimp to be delivered to San Antonio, Houston and Dallas.
  • “... we expect to start supplying customers directly from LaCoste in February.” said Gerald Easterling, CEO, NaturalShrimp.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.