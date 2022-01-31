ImmixBio initiates IMX-110 GMP manufacturing scale-up

Jan. 31, 2022 9:07 AM ETImmix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

GMP. Good Manufacturing Practice. The Mark

Waldemarus/iStock via Getty Images

  • Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) perks up 1.5% premarket after initiating IMX-110 Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) scale-up manufacturing, potentially accelerating the timeline to clinical data from two ImmixBio clinical trials planned for 2022:
  • First, planned monotherapy IMX-110 clinical trial in soft tissue sarcoma (STS);
  • Second, planned combination IMX-110 + BeiGene anti-PD-1 tislelizumab clinical trial in advanced solid tumors.
  • “Initiating GMP manufacturing 36 days after the closing of our IPO puts us on a path of potentially accelerating our clinical trials,” said Ilya Rachman, MD PhD, CEO of ImmixBio.
  • IMMX made a recent U.S. debut in December 2021 by pricing its IPO at $5.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.