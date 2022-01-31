ImmixBio initiates IMX-110 GMP manufacturing scale-up
Jan. 31, 2022 9:07 AM ETImmix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) perks up 1.5% premarket after initiating IMX-110 Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) scale-up manufacturing, potentially accelerating the timeline to clinical data from two ImmixBio clinical trials planned for 2022:
- First, planned monotherapy IMX-110 clinical trial in soft tissue sarcoma (STS);
- Second, planned combination IMX-110 + BeiGene anti-PD-1 tislelizumab clinical trial in advanced solid tumors.
- “Initiating GMP manufacturing 36 days after the closing of our IPO puts us on a path of potentially accelerating our clinical trials,” said Ilya Rachman, MD PhD, CEO of ImmixBio.
- IMMX made a recent U.S. debut in December 2021 by pricing its IPO at $5.