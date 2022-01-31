Goldman economists boost Fed rate forecast to five hikes in 2022

Goldman Sachs economists led by Jan Hatzius now expect five 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate hikes this year, up from their previous view of four, after data that came in on Friday provided more evidence that wage growth is running hotter than the central bank was hoping for.

The economists have also revised their inflation path, boosting their forecast to 2.9% inflation at the end of 2022 from their prior 2.5% expectation. The revision reflects firm wage and employment cost figures released on Friday, along with concern that Omicron could delay recovery in the global goods sector. "We will revisit our inflation forecast more formally in coming weeks as we get a clearer sense of the impact of Omicron on supply chains," the note said.

Their base case for rate hikes now foresees increases in March and May, the beginning of balance sheet reduction in June, then rate hikes again in July and September. They expect the policymakers to shift to a quarterly pace of rate hikes with one in December, and ending the year at 1.25%-1.50% federal funds rate target range.

"While our baseline forecast has risen by one hike, our weighted-average view across all possible scenarios has changed by less," the economists wrote in a note to clients. The Federal Open Market Committee "could hike fewer than five times if market conditions change abruptly at some point or if the economy decelerates even more than our below-consensus forecast implies, but it could also hike more than five times in 2022 if inflation remains high enough to make continuing to hike at every meeting a natural course later in the year as well."

The Goldman economists forecast three rate hikes in 2023 and expect the rate range to end 2024 at 2.5%-2.75%.

Bank of America is even more hawkish, calling for seven rate hikes this year.

The Q4 employment cost index rose 1.0% from Q3, slightly less than consensus, while December core PCE rose 4.9%, its fastest rate since 1983. Last week, Fed Chair Powell said there's "quite a bit of room" to raise rates