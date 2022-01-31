Aravive begins dosing in phase 2 study of batiraxcept to treat kidney cancer
Jan. 31, 2022 9:19 AM ETAravive, Inc. (ARAV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) dosed the first patient in a phase 2 portion of its phase 1b/2 study of batiraxcept to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).
- In the phase 2 portion 55 patients are expected to be enrolled across three parts.
- Part A is expected to enroll ~25 patients and will evaluate batiraxcept 15 mg/kg in combination with cabozantinib in 2L+ ccRCC patients. Part B is expected to enroll ~20 patients and evaluate batiraxcept 15 mg/kg in combination with standard of care nivolumab and cabozantinib in first-line ccRCC patients.
- Meanwhile, part C is expected to evaluate batiraxcept 15 mg/kg monotherapy in ~10 patients with ccRCC who are not eligible for curative intent therapies.
- The company expects to provide clinical activity and safety updates of the P2 portion of the study throughout 2022.