Infosys (NYSE:INFY) received some positive commentary from Wall Street, as Wedbush Securities added the stock to its Best Ideas List, noting it it is "well positioned" to bring the highest growth rates in the sector.

Analyst Moshe Katr has an outperform and $30 price target on the stock, noting that the recent 15% decline in the stock gives investors "an attractive buying opportunity as the stock’s appreciation will continue to be a function of accelerating top-line growth rates with stable margins."

Infosys (INFY) shares were up more than 2% to $23.13 in pre-market trading.

Katr added that the company's recently reported third-quarter results showed 7% growth sequentially, which were nearly twice what analysts were expecting, with EBIT margins approximately 60 basis points above expectations.

"The company's digital/SMAC base, now accounts for 58.5%, posting 42.6% YOY growth, with growth in cloud-based sub-segments exceeding overall digital growth levels," Katr explained.

The analyst noted that Infosys has several growth drivers going for it, including "strong pandemic-driven, demand trends" that will likely keep happening beyond 2021. With rising costs viewed as "transitory," margin expectations are also "manageable" and rising attrition rates and wage inflation should stabilize by March or June.

Last month, Infosys (INFY) was picked by Orion Corporation to transform its ERP and planning platforms.