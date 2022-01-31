Wrap Technologies receives subscription order for WRAP Reality
Jan. 31, 2022 9:20 AM ETWrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) stock is rising 4.6% premarket Monday after the firm has received a purchase order for WRAP Reality, the company’s fully immersive, virtual reality training simulation system from a College Police Department in Pennsylvania.
- The initial demo of the WRAP Reality system took place in July of 2021, that helps police officers implement de-escalation tactics and enables them to practice ending situations without causing injury.
- “This agreement denotes our largest commercial purchase order to date for VR subscription and demonstrates the industry engagement we are seeing for our software services," said Glenn Hickman, COO.