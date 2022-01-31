Shionogi reports Phase 2 data for oral antiviral candidate for COVID-19

  • With its third-quarter financials for fiscal 2021, Japanese pharmaceutical company, Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) (OTCPK:SGIOY), posted mid-stage data from its Phase 2/3 clinical trial for S-217622, an oral antiviral candidate for COVID-19.
  • Up to six days of data from the Phase 2a part of the trial were included in the announcement. According to the company, after five days of once-daily dosing, there was a “rapid virus reduction effect” and “rapid decrease” in the percentage of patients with positive viral titers in the S-217622 arm, compared to the placebo.
  • S-217622, a protease inhibitor demonstrated tolerability with no high-grade or serious adverse events, Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) added. The company is currently in the process of submitting the data for the Japanese regulators at the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA).

  • Read: In December, two COVID-19 pills from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) were the first to obtain the U.S. regulatory authorization.

