Mullen Automotive and Comau team up to develop body assembly at FIVE's production facility
Jan. 31, 2022 9:22 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) is up 9% in premarket trading after the firm announced a strategic alliance with Comau on Monday to build-out a vehicle body shop at its advanced manufacturing and engineering center in Tunica, Mississippi.
- Comau is an Italian systems integrator and solutions provider with longstanding experience in the automotive sector. The collaboration will see Comau supporting Mullen’s plans in designing the processes and equipment for the AMEC facility in Tunica, where the FIVE EV will be produced.
- Mullen CEO said "Comau is an international leader in developing world-class automation technology and vehicle body shops for the automotive industry. We are excited to have them working on developing our body shop plan for Tunica AMEC."
- Earlier, Mullen Automotive targets Q3 for functional EVs