Imperial Petroleum slumps on pricing upsized $12M offering

Jan. 31, 2022 9:26 AM ETImperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) plunged 52.3% in premarket trade after it priced its upsized underwritten public offering of 9.6M units at $1.25/unit; each unit consists of one share and one Class A warrant to purchase one share; warrant will immediately separate on issuance.
  • Offer gross proceeds are expected to be ~$12M; net proceeds to be used for capex, including unidentified acquisitions of additional vessels and for other general corporate purposes.
  • Each Class A warrant is immediately exercisable for one share at an exercise price of $1.25/share and will expire five years from issuance.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about Feb.2.
