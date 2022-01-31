Pipeline burst in rainforest knocks ~450kb/d pipe offline, again
Jan. 31, 2022 9:27 AM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Following erosion concerns taking a 450kb/d Ecuadorian oil pipe offline in December, and subsequent restart in the first week of January, a rupture over the weekend has taken the pipe offline again.
- The below image posted by AFrontlines, an Amazon-based indigenous rights organization, appears to show the ruptured pipe sitting atop rocks and encased in wood.
- Operator OCP Ecuador removed the pipe from service Saturday and began cleaning and repair work over the weekend.
- The pipeline's December shut down and current rupture follow a break to the pipe in 2020, also as a result of erosion challenges.
- No restart date has been provided for the 485km pipeline; however, with oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE) at or near decade highs, any delay to restart will likely further OPEC supply concerns.