Pipeline burst in rainforest knocks ~450kb/d pipe offline, again

Jan. 31, 2022 9:27 AM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Following erosion concerns taking a 450kb/d Ecuadorian oil pipe offline in December, and subsequent restart in the first week of January, a rupture over the weekend has taken the pipe offline again.
  • The below image posted by AFrontlines, an Amazon-based indigenous rights organization, appears to show the ruptured pipe sitting atop rocks and encased in wood.
  • Operator OCP Ecuador removed the pipe from service Saturday and began cleaning and repair work over the weekend.
  • The pipeline's December shut down and current rupture follow a break to the pipe in 2020, also as a result of erosion challenges.
  • No restart date has been provided for the 485km pipeline; however, with oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE) at or near decade highs, any delay to restart will likely further OPEC supply concerns.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.