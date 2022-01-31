Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) -2.2% pre-market after reporting Q4 GAAP earnings of $0.40/unit, up from $0.27 a year earlier, well below $0.69 analyst consensus estimate.

Q4 revenues jumped 29.2% to $473.5M from $366.5M as a result of higher coal sales volumes and prices, which rose 12.7% and 5.6%, respectively, to 9.1M tons at an average price of $45.19/ton.

Alliance said Q4 expenses jumped 35% Y/Y to $300.5M from $222.1M in the year-ago quarter, related to the increase in sales and production volume, as well as inflationary cost pressures and increased labor-related costs, as certain mines worked overtime to meet customer demand.

For FY 2022, Alliance forecasts total coal sales of 35.2M-36.7M tons, at a price of $49.05-$51.25/ton, after selling 28.2M tons of coal in 2020.

"Through the end of 2021, coal-fired generation in our primary U.S. markets increased 20.9% Y/Y as total power demand increased 4.4% and high natural gas prices buoyed coal demand," the company said, adding that it favorable market conditions remain intact entering 2022.

Last week, Alliance Resource declared a $0.25/unit cash distribution, a 25% increase.