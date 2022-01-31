Flagstar Bank to commence Third MortgageTech Accelerator Program
Jan. 31, 2022 9:28 AM ETFlagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Flagstar Bank (FBC +0.9%) is accepting application for its third MortgageTech Accelerator program.
- The accelerator program focuses exclusively on incubating fintech startups engaged in developing innovative solutions for the mortgage sector.
- Brace, a growing mortgage fintech, participated in the accelerator in 2020.
- The bank and Brace worked together to customize the Brace platform to support Flagstar's requirements to significantly decrease the time to process forbearance grants and loss mitigation applications.
- "Flagstar has been an invaluable asset to the innovation taking place in the space. The partnership with Flagstar enabled us to learn a tremendous amount about how a large mortgage servicer actually works on complex issues at scale. This helped us further iterate what we had already developed and improve the experience for both the consumer and the enterprise." said Eric Rachmel, CEO at Brace.