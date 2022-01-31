Vertical farming co. Kalera to go public through deal with SPAC Agrico Acquisition
Jan. 31, 2022
- Vertical farming firm Kalera (OTCPK:KSLLF) agreed to go public through a deal with SPAC Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO) that will value the combined company at $375M.
- As a result of the transaction, Kalera will transition from its current Euronext Growth Oslo listing to a publicly listed company with its common shares traded on the NASDAQ, according to a statement. The deal is expected to close in Q2.
- Kalera joins several other vertical farming companies that have gone public through SPAC deals. Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL), Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) went public through SPAC transactions last year.
- Kalera has already secured support agreements from shareholders representing approximately 45% of its outstanding shares.
