Quest Diagnostics-Walmart team up to provide tests online
Jan. 31, 2022 9:36 AM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)WMTBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Quest Diagnostics (DGX +0.0%) said it will offer consumer-initiated laboratory testing powered by QuestDirect in collaboration with Walmart (WMT +0.1%).
- The new solution allows an individual to buy among more than 50 different tests for conditions ranging from COVID-19 and heart health to sexually transmitted diseases, through a website.
- The company said consumers can visit the Walmart website and select their own lab tests. Each purchase is reviewed and, if appropriate, ordered by a licensed physician. Depending on the test, people will be prompted to schedule an appointment at one of Quest's patient service centers, including locations at select Walmart stores.