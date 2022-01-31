Quest Diagnostics-Walmart team up to provide tests online

scientific experiment

gevende/E+ via Getty Images

  • Quest Diagnostics (DGX +0.0%) said it will offer consumer-initiated laboratory testing powered by QuestDirect in collaboration with Walmart (WMT +0.1%).
  • The new solution allows an individual to buy among more than 50 different tests for conditions ranging from COVID-19 and heart health to sexually transmitted diseases, through a website.
  • The company said consumers can visit the Walmart website and select their own lab tests. Each purchase is reviewed and, if appropriate, ordered by a licensed physician. Depending on the test, people will be prompted to schedule an appointment at one of Quest's patient service centers, including locations at select Walmart stores.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.