Gilead’s Kite announces new label update for Yescarta
Jan. 31, 2022 9:45 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Kite, a subsidiary of Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) announced that the FDA approved an update to the prescribing information of its CAR T-cell therapy Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), allowing the use of corticosteroids across all its indications to manage the adverse events.
- The regulatory clearance supporting the use of prophylactic use of corticosteroids was based on the results of a new safety management cohort (Cohort 6) of the pivotal ZUMA-1 study, where there were no Grade ≥3 events of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) [0% (0/39)].
- In comparison, CRS events in the pivotal Cohorts 1/2 stood at 13% (14/108). The additional data suggest that 68% of patients had no CRS or neurologic events within 72 hours following Yescarta infusion.
- The CD19-directed autologous T cell immunotherapy is currently approved in the U.S. for certain patients with large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma.
- In the first nine months of 2021, Yescarta generated $300M in revenue for Gilead (GILD) in the U.S. with ~6% YoY growth.