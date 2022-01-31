Gilead’s Kite announces new label update for Yescarta

Jan. 31, 2022 9:45 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Maker Of Coronavirus Trial Drug Remdesivir, Gilead Sciences. Inc., Reports Positive Data Coming From Trials

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Kite, a subsidiary of Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) announced that the FDA approved an update to the prescribing information of its CAR T-cell therapy Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), allowing the use of corticosteroids across all its indications to manage the adverse events.
  • The regulatory clearance supporting the use of prophylactic use of corticosteroids was based on the results of a new safety management cohort (Cohort 6) of the pivotal ZUMA-1 study, where there were no Grade ≥3 events of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) [0% (0/39)].
  • In comparison, CRS events in the pivotal Cohorts 1/2 stood at 13% (14/108). The additional data suggest that 68% of patients had no CRS or neurologic events within 72 hours following Yescarta infusion.
  • The CD19-directed autologous T cell immunotherapy is currently approved in the U.S. for certain patients with large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma.
  • In the first nine months of 2021, Yescarta generated $300M in revenue for Gilead (GILD) in the U.S. with ~6% YoY growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.