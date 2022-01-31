Evogene's unit Canonic ships cannabis varieties to Portugal

Jan. 31, 2022 9:47 AM ETEvogene Ltd. (EVGN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

marijuana leaf

Irina Gutyryak/iStock via Getty Images

  • Evogene's (EVGN +3.1%) unit Canonic said it shipped the first batch of its unique cannabis varieties to Portugal, after receiving export approval by the Israeli Ministry of Health and Ministry of Agriculture.
  • As part of its preparations for the planned 2023 commercial launch in Europe, Canonic expects to enter commercial agreements with local growers and manufactures and will work to obtain required regulatory approvals.
  • The varieties shipped are intended to be grown in semi-commercial scale for lab testing and regulatory examinations, as required by European regulation.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.