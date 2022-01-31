Evogene's unit Canonic ships cannabis varieties to Portugal
Jan. 31, 2022 9:47 AM ETEvogene Ltd. (EVGN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Evogene's (EVGN +3.1%) unit Canonic said it shipped the first batch of its unique cannabis varieties to Portugal, after receiving export approval by the Israeli Ministry of Health and Ministry of Agriculture.
- As part of its preparations for the planned 2023 commercial launch in Europe, Canonic expects to enter commercial agreements with local growers and manufactures and will work to obtain required regulatory approvals.
- The varieties shipped are intended to be grown in semi-commercial scale for lab testing and regulatory examinations, as required by European regulation.