Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN +5.9%) opens higher after unveiling an expanded sales initiative in the U.S. commercial and industrial solar market, in which it will sell Maxeon-branded IBC solar panels together with a Performance Assurance product from Omnidian.

Omnidian will bundle one year of its Shield Plan with commercial systems larger than 250 kw sold by Maxeon.

As part of the collaboration, Omnidian will facilitate access for Maxeon to Omnidian's existing U.S. customer base to quickly expand Maxeon's C&I market footprint.

Last week, Maxeon shares posted an all-time low $9.50 closing price.