Maxeon Solar to expand U.S. direct panel sales in Omnidian collaboration

Jan. 31, 2022 9:49 AM ETMaxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Electrician mounting solar panel on roof of modern house

anatoliy_gleb/iStock via Getty Images

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN +5.9%) opens higher after unveiling an expanded sales initiative in the U.S. commercial and industrial solar market, in which it will sell Maxeon-branded IBC solar panels together with a Performance Assurance product from Omnidian.

Omnidian will bundle one year of its Shield Plan with commercial systems larger than 250 kw sold by Maxeon.

As part of the collaboration, Omnidian will facilitate access for Maxeon to Omnidian's existing U.S. customer base to quickly expand Maxeon's C&I market footprint.

Last week, Maxeon shares posted an all-time low $9.50 closing price.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.