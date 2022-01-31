Angi offering services through Walmart partnership; stock up 9%
Jan. 31, 2022 9:59 AM ETAngi Inc. (ANGI)WMTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) is up 8.9% alongside the news that it's teaming up with Walmart (WMT -0.1%) to offer its professional services through stores and online.
- Walmart shoppers will be able to procure service for more than 150 common home projects, they say, covering such things as flooring, painting, plumbing, electrical, tv mounting, installation and furniture assembly.
- The purchase will work like any other in store or Walmart.com, with Angi engaging after the purchase to coordinate bookings.
- Prices start at $49 for furniture assembly and $79 for TV mounting, while larger projects will come with fulfillment of quote requests from the customer.
- Angi noted its revenue grew 16% in December metrics.