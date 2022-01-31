Blue World Acquisition prices $80M SPAC IPO
Jan. 31, 2022 10:00 AM ETBlue World Acquisition Corporation - Units (BWAQU), BWAQ, BWAQR, BWAQWBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Blue World Acquisition stated Monday that it has priced its initial public offering of 8M investment units at $10 each.
- To note, each unit comprises of 1 Class A ordinary share, 0.5 of redeemable warrant and 1 right share. The exercise price of the warrants is $11.50 per full share.
- Underwriters have also been granted an overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 1.2M units.
- The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "BWAQU". Consequently, shares, warrants and rights will be listed under the symbols “BWAQ,” “BWAQW,” and “BWAQR,” respectively.
- This blank check company plans to target business combination opportunities in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, and travel and tourism industry segments, among others, within the US and Asia Pacific markets (excluding China).
