Decibel Cannabis provides 2022 financial outlook
Jan. 31, 2022 10:00 AM ETDecibel Cannabis Company Inc. (DBCCF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Premium cannabis producer, Decibel Cannabis Company (OTCQB:DBCCF +1.4%) anticipates achieving milestone of positive CFO in H1 2022.
- Company targets 40–45% product gross margin by mid-2022 through automation and other capital investments.
- Repays its outstanding convertible debentures with low cost non-dilutive debt capital, resulting in blended cost of debt capital of less than 5%.
- Company is strengthening balance sheet and financial position with the expectation to reach less than 3.0x debt / trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA in 2022 an established a low cost $7.5M accordion debt facility for future growth.
- "...We are investing heavily in growing sales and broadening our distribution, having set Ontario in our sights as a key market for future growth. Over 2021, we've tripled our market share and revenues from this province and remain focused on maintaining this trend. As our horizons widen, we are looking to other eastern provinces as additional channels of growth." said Paul Wilson, CEO.