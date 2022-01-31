ConnectOne Bancorp cut to Outperform at Raymond James on net interest margin headwinds
Jan. 31, 2022 10:09 AM ETConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Raymond James analyst William Wallace downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Outperform from Strong Buy on the basis of net interest margin headwinds amid rising yields.
- Shares of CNOB dip nearly 3% out of the gate.
- While the bulk of banks expect margin tailwinds in anticipation of Fed rate hikes, ConnectOne (CNOB) expects margin pressures, assuming that net interest margin already peaked in 2021, the analyst wrote in a note to clients. Meanwhile, ConnectOne's net interest margin of 46% outpaces the sector median by more than 15 percentage points.
- On the other hand, fee income signaled relative strength from growth in its Boefly unit, "and we anticipate the bank could push further on the fee income side to offset NIM pressures," Wallace highlights.
- Previously, (Jan. 27) ConnectOne EPS of $0.79 beat the consensus by $0.05.