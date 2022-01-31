Anaplan gains on takeover speculation following Citrix deal

Jan. 31, 2022

  • Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) rose 4.4% on some potential takeover speculation after Citrix Systems confirmed a deal to be to private equity firms Elliott Management and Vista Equity for $16.5B.
  • Anaplan (PLAN) could be a potential target, especially after activist Eminence Capital disclosed a 1.84% stake in the company last year, Dealreporter highlighted in its "Morning Flash" piece. The article highlights that the board nomination window for PLAN opens on Wednesday.
  • The Dealreporter piece also points out that Frank Calderoni, the CEO of Anaplan (PLAN), is also the brother of Citrix CEO Bob Calderoni, who agreed to sell Citrix today.
  • Recall late November, Anaplan gets put in the 'penalty box' as shares fall more than 20%.
