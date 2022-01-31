Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW +3.9%) agrees to acquire 50% stakes in the Kroondal and Marikana mining operations adjacent to its Rustenburg operations in South Africa from Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:ANGPY).

Sibanye would acquire the projects for a mere one South African rand plus all associated liabilities of the projects, including costs related to rehabilitation estimated at 415M rand, and the company would deliver 1.35M oz. of platinum concentrate from Kroondal to Amplats' Rustenberg smelting operations.

Sibanye says its assumption of full ownership of the low cost, mechanized Kroondal platinum operation will extend the life of the mine to 2029; the Marikana operation has been under care and maintenance since 2012.

A week ago, Sibanye Stillwater terminated its $1B deal to buy the Santa Rita nickel mine and Serrote copper-gold mine in Brazil.