Short-term bounce for CytoDyn following CEO ousting not enough to stop slide

Jan. 31, 2022 10:38 AM ETCytoDyn Inc. (CYDY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments

PashaIgnatov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Last week's announcement that CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY -0.0%) axed now former CEO Nader Pourhassen brought a brief respite to the stocks poor performance over the last year. That breather is over.
  • In trading on Jan. 26, following the after-the-bell Jan. 25 announcement, shares shot up before giving up some of those gains.
  • But it was all downhill from there. Over the last five trading sessions (not including today), shares are down 16%.
  • Longer term the picture is even more dire. Shares are down ~69% over the last six month, and over the last year, down ~90%.
  • Despite the poor performance, read Seeking Alpha contributor Biologics' recent argument for why CytoDyn is a buy.
