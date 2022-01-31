Nexstar moves to eliminate Class B, Class C shares
Jan. 31, 2022 10:37 AM ETNexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Nexstar Media Group's (NXST +1%) board has approved a plan to eliminate its Class B and Class C common stock share classes.
- That's largely a formality cleaning up the capital structure, as there are no shares of those classes outstanding. The company has about 41 million shares of Class A stock outstanding (the only class outstanding since 2013).
- The move, through a proposed amendment to the corporate charter, is subject to shareholder approval at the annual meeting of stockholders, set for June. A preliminary proxy statement will be filed in April, and the board is urging approval of the plan.
- “The proposed plan to eliminate the Class B and C shares represents another corporate governance action taken by the Board intended to benefit all shareholders and follows our recently announced 29% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.90 per share of Nexstar’s Class A common stock," says CEO Perry Sook.