Crescent Capital stock edges higher as BofA initiates with Buy
Jan. 31, 2022 10:40 AM ETCrescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Bank of America analyst Derek Hewett initiated Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) with a Buy rating as the company is "quickly gaining share in the middle market," he wrote in a note to clients.
- Shares of the CCAP gain about 1% in early trading.
- The analyst expected 2021 core earnings per share of $1.89, 2022 core EPS of $1.70 and 2023 EPS of $1.71, according to the note. This compared with the 2021 consensus at $1.77 per share and 2022 EPS estimate at $1.65. Moreover, Hewett's earnings outlook implied that CCAP can generate an "attractive" 8% return on equity.
- Additionally, the company's credit metrics have largely outperformed its peers since inception, suggesting defaults will likely remain relatively low in the foreseeable future, Hewett notes. Check out the details on Crescent Capital's "A-" Profitability Grade here.
- Previously, (Nov. 16, 2021) Crescent Capital launched a 2.5M stock offering.