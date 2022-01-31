Akoustics Technologies jumps 19% on touching record revenue in Q2

  • Akoustics Technologies (AKTS +19.4%) announces a 96% sequential quarterly revenue increase to a record $3.7M for Q2.
  • Company expects to report record revenue in the current March quarter with a top-line sequential increase of greater than 25%.
  • Reported $67.5M in cash as of December 31, 2021.
  • Current Q3 FY22 is expected to increase over 25% sequentially.
  • Successful acquisition and integration of majority of RFM Integrated Device expand product portfolio.
  • Jeff Shealy, founder and CEO stated, “Despite the ongoing macro headwinds presented by both COVID and semi-conductor supply chain shortages, Akoustis was able to achieve record revenue and unit growth in the December quarter and we expect that growth to continue. This is being driven as we ramp production of our patented XBAW™ RF filter solutions to multiple customers across the Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G network infrastructure and other markets.”
  • Previously (Jan. 31): Akoustis Technologies GAAP EPS of -$0.29 in-line, revenue of $3.7M in-line
