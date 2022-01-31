Atkore International hits record high after raising FY22 forecast

  • Atkore International (ATKR +10.6%) shares soared as much as 12% to hit an all-time high after the firm raised its FY22 forecast and reported higher Q1 earnings.
  • FY22 net sales are expected to be up mid-single digit percentages compared to FY21.
  • ATKR raised its outlook for FY22 adj. EBITDA to $875M-925M and adj. EPS to $12.80-13.60.
  • In a post-earnings call, ATKR forecast Q2 net sales growth of ~25%, adj. EBITDA of $240M–260M and adj. EPS of $3.55–3.85 (vs. $2.79 in the year-ago period).
  • ATKR posted 64.5% growth in Q1 revenue, at $840.8M, and non-GAAP EPS of $4.58 (vs. $1.88 is the year-ago period).
  • Revenue growth was attributed to higher average selling prices across ATKR's products of $368M and increased net sales of $10.7M due to acquisitions of Queen City Plastics and FRE Composites Group.
  • ATKR said it was on track to meet its plan to deploy over $1B in cash over the next 2-3 years.
  • The firm expects ≥ $200M of share repurchases in FY22.
  • ATKR stock has more than doubled in value in the past 1 year.
