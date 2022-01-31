Russian January volumes released ahead of this week's OPEC+ meeting

Jan. 31, 2022 10:44 AM ET By: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Business dialogue, military and oil agreement concept : National flags of Russia and Saudi Arabia on a table. A symbol of cooperation between two nations, Moscow / Kremlin and Riyadh, an Islamic state

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Russian crude oil and condensate volumes reported by Interfax show production rising 85kb/d MoM in January; if confirmed, this would be an improvement from flat production volumes in December.
  • Note, these improved volumes still trail the 100kb/d increase allocated in the OPEC+ budget, suggesting that Russia is falling further behind targets, albeit at a slower pace.
  • Outside of Russia, Libyan volumes should be higher in January following maintenance and removal of militant intervention in December (OTCQX:REPYY) (NYSE:TTE) (OTCPK:OMVKY); Iranian volumes likely higher as well, following comments in the press from the head of the NOC; even Ecuadorian volumes should tick up as a pipeline returned to service early in the month.
  • However, those countries all lie outside the "OPEC 10" where we have little indication of January volumes (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX).
  • OPEC+ has held steadfast to the pace of production quota increases, regardless of oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) or the cartel's ability to hit prior budgets - when OPEC meets this Wednesday, it's likely they increase the production cap by 400kb/d for March.
