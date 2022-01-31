Inspira rises 36% on distribution agreement with Glo-Med Networks
Jan. 31, 2022 10:51 AM ETInspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Israel-based Inspira Technologies OXY (IINN +38.7%) signed an exclusive summary distribution agreement with Glo-Med Networks for distribution across 6 states in the U.S.
- Under the agreement, Glo-Med has committed to buy a minimum order of 2,121 ART (augmented respiration technology) systems and 131,413 disposable units for deployment at hospitals and medical centers, subject to regulatory approvals for the sale of the devices in the 6 states: Texas, New Jersey, New York, Florida, North Carlina and South Carolina.
- The agreement has an initial term of seven years, subject to the completion of product development and relevant regulatory approval.
- The companies will collaborate on the marketing and deployment of the ART system, designed to treat deteriorating respiratory failure patients, while they are awake and spontaneously breathing.
- The company said the summary distribution agreement will be followed by a more comprehensive agreement.