Apple sees 25% growth in European smartphones in 2021: Counterpoint Research

Jan. 31, 2022 10:57 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL), SSNLFBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) posted strong first-quarter earnings last week, but the tech giant had a strong 12 months in Europe, as it saw 25% growth on the continent, according to a newly published report.

Counterpoint Research noted that Apple ended 2021 with 26% of the European smartphone market, up from 22% in 2020. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), which still has the largest market share of smartphones in Europe, ended the year with 32%, a growth rate of just 6% year-over-year.

Counterpoint Research’s Associate Director, Jan Stryjak said it wqas a strong sign to see great to see the European smartphone market growing in 2021, but the ongoing pandemic meant there was more to the story.

"Covid.-19 impacts resulted in a 14% annual drop in sales in 2020," Stryjak said. "Which means the market is still well-below pre-pandemic levels.”

Apple shares were up 1.5% to $172.96 in Monday trading.

Some smartphone makers also experienced growth, though they came off a smaller base, including vivo, which now has 2% of the market.

Huawei, the third-largest smartphone maker by market share, saw its share decline to 15% in 2021, down from 17% in 2020.

Last week, Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster said that Apple (AAPL) "crushed" it with one of its most memorable quarters ever.

