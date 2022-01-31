Bassett Furniture up 27% after earnings report, Zenith business sale
Jan. 31, 2022 10:51 AM ETBassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET)JBHTBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Bassett Furniture (NASDAQ:BSET) is up 26% in early Monday trading after releasing fourth quarter earnings report following Zenith's $87M sales deal announced earlier in the day.
- The company reported its Q4 revenue of $129.9M (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Operating profit of $7.1M was behind last year due to margin pressure in its wholesale and logistics operations as well as higher spending levels.
- GAAP EPS of $0.52.
- Bassett ended the year with a wholesale backlog of $90.1M compared to $54.9M in 2020 and $20M in 2019 due to ongoing supply chain issues.
- Open market shipments grew by 49% compared to last year.
- Earlier, Bassett signed deal to sell Zenith Freight Lines to a subsidiary of J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) for $87M in cash.
- "We will provide additional insights into our business and capital allocation strategies after the transaction with J.B. Hunt closes," says Robert H. Spilman, Jr., Chairman and CEO. The transaction is expected to close by Feb. 28, 2022.