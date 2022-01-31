Marsh & McLennan's Mercer raises investor base with over $4.8B
Jan. 31, 2022 10:53 AM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Mercer, a global investor that is owned by Marsh McLennan, raised Mercer Private Investment Partners with over $4.8B in total commitments.
- Note that Mercer employed more than 240 alternative professionals across 25 offices globally and maintained more than $26B in alternative assets under management as of June 30, 2021.
- PIP VI, the sixth vintage in Mercer’s PIP series, was designed to offer investors access to a wide spectrum of asset classes across private markets including private equity, private debt, infrastructure and real estate, the company said.
- Furthermore, “Investors are increasingly turning to private markets because they potentially offer enhanced return prospects compared to public markets, as well as diversification opportunities," Mercer Global Head of Alternatives Raelan Lambert said.
