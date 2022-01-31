Airline bookings improve again as corporate demand begins to recover

Airline booking trends have now improved for three straight weeks as anxiety over the impact of the Omicron COVID variant fades with consumers. Bookings fell 54.8% compared to the 2019 level for the week ending January 23 vs. the -60.3% mark recorded last week, per credit and debit card data from Bank of America.

BofA's airline bookings update: "In the most recent data, both domestic and international booking volumes improved to down -27.4% vs 2019 (vs -30.4% last week) and down -39.7% vs 2019 (vs -44.0% last week), respectively. Similarly, domestic leisure (tickets sold through OTA channels) improved modestly to down -16.1% vs 2019 (vs -17.7% last week). A positive sign is that pricing improved in the aforementioned channels by approximately 4-5% pts from last week, which is an improving sign after pricing dropped to start the year."

Another strong development is that corporate bookings are rebounding, with bookings through large travel agencies and small travel agencies improved to down -54.1% vs. 2019 and down -22.3% vs 2019, respectively. Bank of America continues to expect a strong corporate recovery in the first half of 2022 as companies get back in the office.

Airline stocks: American Airlines (AAL +2.9%), Delta Air Lines (DAL +2.1%), Southwest Airlines (LUV +2.8%), United Airlines (UAL +2.9%), JetBlue (JBLU +4.1%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA +3.2%), Alaska Air Group (ALK +2.4%), Allegiant Travel (ALGT +1.7%), Spirit Airlines (SAVE +3.0%), Mesa Airlines (MESA +2.4%), SkyWest (SKYW +1.1%), Sun Country Airlines (SNCY +1.9%), Frontier Group (ULCC +3.5%).

Compare Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings across the airline sector.