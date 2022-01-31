International Paper gains on speculation of activist investor

Jan. 31, 2022 10:56 AM ETInternational Paper Company (IP)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Rising Arrow Chart

mrgao/iStock via Getty Images

  • International Paper (NYSE:IP) rose 1.5% on speculation that an activist investor may have accumulated a stake in the company.
  • A Mizuho 13-F filing from Friday disclosed a new 5.7M position in International Paper (IP), according to a Gordon Haskett note. The piece highlighted that its possible its using Mizuho to buy into IP via an equity swap and that Mizuho and Goldman Sachs were big buyers of IP in Q3, according to their 13-F filings.
  • The analyst also speculated that activist Starboard would make logical sense as the hedge fund has previously targeted the paper/packing sector including MeadWest, Bemis and Wassau.
  • Last week, International Paper Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 misses by $0.11, revenue of $5.09B beats by $30M.
  • Also see SA contributor Mare Evidence Lab's piece entitled " International Paper: Long Term Thesis Intact But Not Without Short Term Turbulence."
