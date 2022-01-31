Sirius XM launches new listener-identity solution
Jan. 31, 2022 10:58 AM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sirius XM (SIRI +1.7%) is rolling out a new listener identity solution to better connect marketers and its customers.
- The company's SXM Media unit has introduced AudioID powered by AdsWizz, which uses an algorithm to accept, match and weigh listener signals (with consent) to create unique, anonymized AudioIDs.
- "These IDs can then be tapped into for everything from reach and forecasting to frequency capping, advanced first-party targeting, enhanced measurement, and more," the company says.
- It will leverage data sets across tens of millions of known Pandora, Sirius XM and Stitcher listeners.
- "Today's announcement exemplifies the power of joining together advertising solutions from SiriusXM, Pandora, Stitcher, and AdsWizz," says Sirius XM Chief Revenue Officer John Trimble.
- Lately, Sirius XM has taken advantage of the spat between Neil Young and Spotify by dedicating resources to Young's music.