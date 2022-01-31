Trane Technologies (TT -2.1%) turns lower after a post-earnings slide presentation reveals downside guidance for Q1 earnings of $0.95-$1.00/share compared with $1.15 analyst consensus estimate.

For the full year, Trane issues in-line guidance for FY 2022 EPS of $6.95-$7.15 vs. $6.99 analyst consensus, with organic revenues increasing by high single digits and balanced capital deployment of ~$2.5B.

The guidance comes after Trane reported better than forecast Q4 adjusted earnings as revenues rose 12.3% Y/Y to $3.57B, and bookings jumped 28% to a record $4.06B.

Q4 GAAP operating income increased 12% Y/Y to $436M from $388M in the year-earlier quarter, but GAAP operating margin was flat at 12.2%.

The company said it is entering 2022 with a record backlog of $5.4B, up 88% Y/Y, and healthy end markets, record customer demand for sustainable solutions and historic levels of backlog positions it to deliver a strong year of financial performance in 2022.

Trane Technologies shares have gained 20% over the past year but declined 14% YTD.