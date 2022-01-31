What's in store for EPD's Q4 earnings?

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (vs. $0.15 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.67B (+37.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EPD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Last quarter, tilted lower after Q3 earnings came in little changed from a year ago, and distributable cash flow slips 2% to $1.61B.

EPD recently announced a 3.3% dividend increase. The SA Quant Rating on EPD is Hold, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Strong Buy.

Recently, Wells framed up the bull-bear debate on EPD, even the bear debate sounded relatively positive, suggesting Goldman's bullish stance on the sector is likely to be shared across the Street.

Earlier this month, EPD announced a $3.3B acquisition, it appears mid-stream management teams are planning for growth.

Enterprise Products boasts the highest credit rating within the midstream sector, Stock Waves writes in a bullish analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.

Stock's performance against its peers over the last one year:

