Truist downgrades Chevron, upgrades EOG, likes oil-price leverage
Jan. 31, 2022 11:06 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX), EOGDVN, OXYBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Truist analyst Neal Dingmann climbing out on the risk curve today, downgrading Chevron (NYSE:CVX) for its lack of upside in a rising oil price environment, while upgrading EOG (NYSE:EOG) on shareholder return and US-onshore exploration potential.
- Following Chevron's mixed results last Friday, and a relatively bearish conference call where CEO Mike Wirth flagged lower NOL tax shields and lower mid-cycle oil prices, Dingmann cuts the company's rating to hold citing 1) valuation, at 5.8x 2022 EBITDA 2) lack of NOLs versus pure-play upstream peers 3) lack of commodity-linked upside, compared to buy-rated Occidental (NYSE:OXY), Devon (NYSE:DVN) and now EOG (EOG).
- Conversely, Dingmann brushes aside the 75% boost to Bakken capex, and raises EOG to buy citing 1) higher shareholder return potential, including another special dividend 2) upside to street estimates 3) exploration opportunities in the Midland.
- With oil prices crossing into territory not seen since 2014, it's likely Wall Street analysts continue to climb out on the risk curve to upgrade high-beta energy companies.